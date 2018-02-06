Bangladesh July-Jan exports rise 6.55 pct y/y, garments up 7.57 pct

DHAKA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s exports in January rose 3.54 percent from a year earlier to $3.4 billion, driven by a surge in shipments of garments, official data showed on Tuesday.

Exports for July through January, the first seven months of the country’s 2017/2018 financial year, rose 6.55 percent from a year earlier to $21 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of key ready-made garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $17.65 billion for July through January, up 7.57 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)