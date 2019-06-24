Exxon-Qatar venture among 12 companies vying for Bangladesh LNG project -document

Company News
    DHAKA, June 24 (Reuters) - A joint venture of Qatar
Petroleum and Exxon Mobil Corp is among 12 firms that
have indicated interest in building Bangladesh's first onshore
liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal, according to an
official document reviewed by Reuters. 
    Also on the list of firms that have submitted formal
expressions of interest are units of Shell, France's Total and
South Korea's Samsung, as well as major Japanese trading houses.
The broad interest underlines how builders of major new projects
are looking for potential buyers like Banglesdesh to mop up a
significant long-term surplus expected in the LNG market.  
    Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Co, part of state-owned oil and
gas company Petrobangla, earlier this year had requested
expressions of interest (EOI) from potential terminal developers
for a land-based LNG regasification terminal at Matarbari in the
Cox's Bazar district of southern Bangladesh.
    The expression of interest is for the design, engineering,
procurement, construction and commissioning of an onshore
terminal that can handle 7.5 million tonnes a year of LNG,
including receiving, unloading, storage and regasification.
    Qatar Petroleum and Exxon earlier this year made a final
investment decision to build the $10 billion Golden Pass LNG
export terminal in the United States, and will need to secure
buyers for the gas.
    Another company on the list is Poly-GCL Petroleum Group
Holdings, an overseas umbrella of China's privately-owned GCL
Group Holding which operates at least three power plants in
China. GCL had also been planning an LNG export project in the
African country of Djibouti, as well as a LNG receiving terminal
in east China.
    The Bangladesh project is on a build-own-operate basis for
20 years, with ownership to then be transferred at no cost to
the Bangladeshi government, or a company nominated by the
government. 
    A committee is expected to evaluate the proposals before
shortlisting a few and it could take more than a year to
complete and award the contract for the terminal.
    
 Applicants who have submitted their expressions of interest 
 Name                                       Base
 Japan Investment Corp for Matarbari regas  Japan
 terminal                                   
 JV of Marubeni Corp and Osaka Gas Co Ltd   Japan
 JV of Qatar Petroleum LNG Services Ltd     Qatar
 and Exxon Mobil                            
 JV of Sumitomo Corp and Chugoko Electric   Japan
 Power Co                                   
 JV of Summit Corp Ltd, Mitsubishi Corp     Bangladesh
 and JERA Co                                
 JV of Total Gas Electric Holdings France   France
 and Total Gas and Power Business Service   
 JV of United Enterprises & Co, Posco       Bangladesh
 International and Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS)   
 Mitsui and Co                              Japan
 Petronet LNG Ltd                           India
 Poly-GCL Petroleum Group Holding and H     Hong Kong
 Sterling Group                             
 Samsung C&T Corp                           S.Korea
 Shell Gas and Power Development            The Netherlands
 
