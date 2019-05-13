Bangladesh tenders for up to 1.345 mln T oil products for H2 2019

DHAKA, May 13 (Reuters) - Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) has issued an international tender to import as much as 1.345 million tonnes of refined oil products for the second half of 2019, officials said on Monday.

The state-owned company is seeking 940,000 tonnes to 1.12 million tonnes of gasoil with a sulphur content of 500 parts-per-million (ppm), 110,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 60,000 tonnes to 100,000 tonnes of 180-centistoke high sulphur fuel oil and 15,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline.

The tender closes on May 16 and is valid up to Sept. 2.