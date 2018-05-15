FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 2:09 PM / in 3 hours

Bangladesh discontinues talks with Trafigura over LNG import terminal

Ruma Paul, Oleg Vukmanovic

1 Min Read

DHAKA/LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Bangladesh has discontinued talks with Swiss-based commodity trader Trafigura to install a small floating liquefied natural gas (LNG ) import terminal due to delays in agreeing terms, a government official said.

Trafigura, which plans to develop a floating LNG import terminal in Pakistan and Britain, delayed agreeing terms with Bangladesh for a project to supply fertiliser producer Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Co. via a floating import facility the Karnaphuli river, the official said.

“We are not going ahead with Trafigura, we can’t wait for long for their response,” a director at state-run energy firm Petrobangla’s LNG division told Reuters.

Trafigura declined to comment.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens

