Bangladesh discontinues talks with Trafigura over LNG import terminal

DHAKA/LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Bangladesh has discontinued talks with Swiss-based commodity trader Trafigura to install a small floating liquefied natural gas (LNG ) import terminal due to delays in agreeing terms, a government official said.

Trafigura, which plans to develop a floating LNG import terminal in Pakistan and Britain, delayed agreeing terms with Bangladesh for a project to supply fertiliser producer Chittagong Urea Fertilizer Co. via a floating import facility the Karnaphuli river, the official said.

“We are not going ahead with Trafigura, we can’t wait for long for their response,” a director at state-run energy firm Petrobangla’s LNG division told Reuters.

Trafigura declined to comment.