BEIRUT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Bank Audi has signed a $75 million trade finance line with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to facilitate foreign trade, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

In November, Lebanon’s largest lender signed a $100 million loan with EBRD, a multilateral development bank, to support investment in environmental technology. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Jason Neely)