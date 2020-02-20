Lebanon's Bank Audi collects $210 mln of cash contribution for capital increase -bank official

BEIRUT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Bank Audi has collected $210 million in a cash contribution in the first phase of a sector-wide capital increase required by the central bank, a Bank Audi official told Reuters on Thursday.

The contribution and its conversion into common shares remains subject to the approval of the central bank.

“It is a renewal of the vaulable committment of shareholders to stand by the bank in the prevailing circumstances that the country is going through,” the official said.