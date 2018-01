BEIRUT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s lender Audi Bank posted a 13 pct rise in 2017 net profit to $559 million from the previous year due to an improvement in the country’s economic activity, the bank said on Tuesday.

Consolidated assets reached $43.8 billion at the end of December 2017, it said in a statement. The bank said customer deposits stood at $33.5 billion at the end of 2017, while loans to customers stood at $16.3 billion.