CAIRO, April 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Bank Audi posted a 7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to $122 million despite falls in deposits and loans, the bank said in a statement.

Deposits fell to $31.3 billion from $32.2 billion and loans fell to $12.4 billion from $15.8 billion, it said, citing factors including activity consolidation in Turkey and Lebanon. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; editing by Jason Neely)