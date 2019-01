BEIRUT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Bank Audi said on Wednesday its 2018 net profit climbed 8 percent to $501 million, citing factors including a decrease in operating expenses.

Bank Audi said deposits at Bank Audi Lebanon grew by 3.2 percent, or $642 million, in the year, though it said consolidated customers’ deposits dcreased to $32 billion at the end of December from $33.5 billion a year earlier. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)