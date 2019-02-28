Indonesia's Bank Central Asia full-year profit rises, meets estimates

Feb 28 (Reuters) - PT Bank Central Asia, Indonesia’s largest bank by market value, on Thursday reported about 11 percent rise in its 2018 full-year profits that ended in December.

The lender said its yearly net profit rose to 25.9 trillion rupiah ($1.84 billion) in 2018, compared to 23.3 trillion rupiah the previous year.

This was exactly in line with expectations by analysts that the lender would have an annual net income of 25.9 trillion rupiah, according to Refinitiv data I/B/E/S. ($1 = 14,060.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana, Writing by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Rashmi Aich)