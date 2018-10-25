FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 9:24 AM / in 2 hours

Indonesia's Bank Central Asia 9-mth profit up 9.9 pct

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - PT Bank Central Asia, Indonesia’s largest bank by market value, on Thursday reported a 9.9 percent rise in net profit for the nine months ended September.

The lender said net income rose to 18.5 trillion rupiah ($1.22 billion) from 16.8 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier.

The bank has been targeting annual loan growth in the range of 9 to 10 percent. ($1 = 15,185.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana, writing by Fanny Potkin, editing by Darren Schuettler)

