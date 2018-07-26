Indonesia's Bank Central Asia H1 profit rises 8.4 pct on loan growth

July 26 (Reuters) - PT Bank Central Asia, Indonesia’s largest bank by market value, on Thursday said its first-half net income rose 8.4 percent, helped by loan growth.

The lender reported a net income of 11.4 trillion rupiah ($788.7 million) for the six months that ended June 30, compared with 10.5 trillion rupiah ($726.4 million) a year earlier.

Loan portfolio increased 14.2 percent to 494 trillion rupiah year on year, the company said.

The bank has been targeting an annual loan growth in the range of 9 to 10 percent.

Analysts on average currently expect an annual net income of 26 trillion rupiah for the lender, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 14,455.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana, writing by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)