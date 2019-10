Oct 28 (Reuters) - PT Bank Central Asia, Indonesia’s largest bank by market value, reported on Monday a 13% rise in net profit for the nine months ended September.

The lender said net profits rose to 20.9 trillion rupiah from 18.5 trillion rupiah in the same period of the previous year.

Analysts on average expect annual net income of slightly under 33 trillion rupiah for the lender, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jessica Damiana; Editing by Jan Harvey)