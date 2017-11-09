FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Bank Danamon says "expression of interest" received for stake
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans ahead of 2018 elections
Politics
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans ahead of 2018 elections
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
Cyber Risk
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2017 / 6:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia's Bank Danamon says "expression of interest" received for stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bank Danamon Indonesia said on Thursday its controlling shareholder had received an “expression of interest” related to its shareholding in the company.

Danamon did not say from whom the expression of interest had come from.

Sources said earlier that Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is looking to buy a 40 percent stake from Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings in the Indonesian bank for around 200 billion yen ($1.75 billion).

“We understand that this interest depends on further negotiations...It is not definite that the transaction will be implemented,” Rita Mirasari, Danamon’s corporate secretary, said in a statement.

The statement said that Asia Financial (Indonesia), a Temasek unit that holds a 68 percent stake in Danamon, had received the expression of interest. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.