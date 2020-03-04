UPDATE 1-HK's Bank of East Asia to review assets with support of Elliott Management

* Hires Goldman Sachs for review of business portfolios and assets

* Elliott to apply for a stay of judicial proceedings (Adds review details, context)

HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA), said on Wednesday it would carry out a comprehensive review of its portfolio of businesses and assets with the support of activist investor Elliott Management.

A long-running dispute between Elliott and the bank’s directors was due to be heard in a Hong Kong court in early May, but BEA in its statement said Elliott would apply for a pause of those proceedings.

Elliott has previously urged the bank - which counts Hong Kong and mainland China as its main markets - to explore putting itself up for sale in an open letter to shareholders, in which it also said BEA was poorly run by its current management.

The U.S. hedge fund had also filed a lawsuit against the bank in protest over a share placement.

BEA shares rose more than 1% in Hong Kong early trade after the announcement.

BEA has survived as an independent lender in a market that is dominated by HSBC Holdings PLC, BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd and Standard Chartered PLC, while several of Hong Kong’s other family-owned firms have been put up for sale amid deteriorating business conditions.

The review will focus on identifying potential transactions that “would enhance the value of the Bank’s existing businesses and assets, as well as strategic alternatives for potentially non-core assets,” BEA said in its statement.

The bank said it has hired Goldman Sachs for the review, and it will give an update about the process by June 30.

Elliott supports the review, Jonathan Pollock, co-chief executive and chief investment officer of Elliott, was quoted as saying in BEA’s statement.

An Elliott spokesperson said the U.S. hedge fund had nothing further to add to BEA’s statement. (Reporting by Alun John and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)