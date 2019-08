WARSAW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A rise in the cost of risk in Q2 seems to have been a one off, the CEO of Bank Handlowy Slawomir Sikora said on Thursday.

“Our model assumes that this kind of rise in the cost of risk happens once every ten years. We are learning and drawing conclusions,” Sikora said at a news conference. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Writing by Joanna Plucinska, Editing by Alan Charlish)