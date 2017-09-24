Arison in deal to sell 49 pct of Bank Hapoalim's major shareholder

TEL AVIV, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Billionaire Shari Arison has signed a non-binding agreement to sell 49 percent of Arison Holdings, through which she holds a controlling 20 percent stake in Israel’s Bank Hapoalim, to financial institutions in North America.

Arison’s 20 percent share in Hapoalim, Israel’s biggest bank, is valued at 6.5 billion shekels ($1.9 billion).

The price will be based on Arison Holdings’ equity based on a valuation for Hapoalim of 24.82 shekels a share, Arison Holdings said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday. Arison said there was no certainty that a deal, which requires approval from the Bank of Israel, will be completed.

Hapoalim’s shares closed at 24.13 shekels on Tuesday, the last day of trading before a Jewish holiday. ($1 = 3.4913 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)