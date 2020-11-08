Bank Hapoalim leads financing for Jerusalem rail expansion

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA said on Sunday it led a group offering 3.5 billion shekel ($1 billion) in financing for the expansion of Jerusalem's light rail by Shapir Engineering SPEN.TA and Spain's CAF CAF.MC.

Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, said First International Bank of Israel FIBI.TA, investment house Altshuler Shaham ASPF.TA and insurer Migdal MGDL.TA are also participating in the financing.

The project, which includes extending an existing line, constructing new lines and supplying rail cars, has a total cost of 5.1 billion shekels.