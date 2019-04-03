UPDATE 1-Israel's Bank Hapoalim launches Isracard share sale

(Adds details of IPO, background)

TEL AVIV, April 3 (Reuters) - Israel’s Bank Hapoalim on Wednesday launched an initial public offering to sell up to 60 percent of Isracard, the country’s largest credit card company, in what would be one of the biggest share sales in Tel Aviv in recent years.

The offering values Isracard at a minimum of 2.5 billion shekels ($692 million), or 12.5 shekels a share, according to bank documents sent to investors.

The Entropy financial research firm on Tuesday valued Isracard at 3.1 billion shekels.

Hapoalim is accepting bids from institutional investors, who are receiving a 2.5 percent discount, and next week it plans to sell shares to the general public.

Israel passed a law in 2017 requiring the two largest banks - Hapoalim and Leumi - to sell their credit card units in a bid to reduce concentration in the lending market and lower credit costs. Warburg Pincus bought Leumi Card from Leumi and Azrieli Group last month for 2.5 billion shekels.

Following the listing, Hapoalim would have until 2020 to sell the remaining shares. It is hoping to sell at least 30 percent as a controlling stake in the future, a market source said.

“The credit card market in Israel has been growing steadily the past few years, at high levels relative to overall economic activity,” Hapoalim CEO Arik Pinto said last month.

Isracard is Israel’s largest credit card issuer, with annual turnover of 155 billion shekels, representing 45 percent of credit card transactions. It has 3 million customers and has issued five million credit cards. ($1 = 3.6150 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch and Louise Heavens)