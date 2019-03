JERUSALEM, March 10 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim said on Sunday it will list the shares of its credit card unit Isracard on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange following demands by regulators for banks to divest their credit card subsidiaries.

Hapoalim, one of Israel’s two largest banks, said it would hold a road show with investors in the coming weeks. It did not provide details on the timing or scope of the offering. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)