TEL AVIV, April 3 (Reuters) - Israel’s Bank Hapoalim on Wednesday is launching an initial public offering to sell about 60 percent of Isracard, the country’s largest credit card company.

The offering will value Isracard at a minimum of 2.5 billion shekels ($692 million), or 12.5 shekels a share, the bank said, in what would be one of the biggest IPOs in Tel Aviv in recent years. ($1 = 3.6150 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)