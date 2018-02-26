FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Financials
February 26, 2018 / 9:58 AM / in 16 hours

Bank Hapoalim credit card unit Isracard profit up 8 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* Bank Hapoalim unit Isracard, Israel’s largest credit card company reported an 8 percent increase in profit in 2017, boosted by higher revenue stemming from a rise in the number of cards issued.

* Isracard earned 299 million shekels ($86 million) last year, up from 276 million in 2016.

* Revenue grew 6 percent to 2.2 billion shekels.

* In the fourth quarter, net profit fell 38 percent to 29 million shekels.

* The amount of cards in circulation stood at 5.05 million at the end of 2017, up from 4.89 million in 2016.

* Israel last year approved new regulations meant to increase competition in the sector by prohibiting the country’s top two banks from owning credit card companies.

* Hapoalim, Israel’s largest bank, in October hired Citi to lead the sale of Isracard to either an investor or in the capital market.

* It has said it was looking into three options - selling shares of Isracard to the public, selling it to an investor or group of investors, or distributing its shares as a dividend to Hapoalim stakeholders.

* The bank has three years to sell the unit - or four years if it sells Isracard to the public.

* Number two bank Leumi will have to sell its LeumiCard unit.

* ($1 = 3.4866 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.