JERUSALEM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Israel’s Bank Hapoalim will distribute its 33% stake in credit card business Isracard as a dividend to the bank’s shareholders, it said on Sunday.

Hapoalim, which is required by new Israeli regulation to separate the bank from its former credit card unit, said in a regulatory filing that its board approved the distribution expected to take place next month. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by David Goodman)