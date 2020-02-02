UPDATE 1-Israel's Bank Hapoalim to distribute Isracard stake as dividend

(Adds details)

JERUSALEM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Israel’s Bank Hapoalim will distribute its 33% stake in the credit card business Isracard as a dividend to the bank’s shareholders, it said on Sunday.

Hapoalim, which is required by new Israeli regulation to separate from its former credit card unit, said in a regulatory filing that its board had approved the distribution as a “dividend in kind”, in which an asset is handed out instead of cash.

The stake is currently valued at about 822 million shekels ($237 million) and the bank gave a distribution date of March 9.

Shares in Isracard began trading in Tel Aviv last year after Hapoalim sold a 65.2% stake in the credit card company to institutional investors and the general public. ($1 = 3.4598 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by David Goodman and Kevin Liffey)