Israel's Bank Hapoalim makes Krupik permanent chairman

TEL AVIV, June 28 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest lender, said on Sunday that Reuven Krupik would be its chairman permanently after he assumed the role on a temporary basis earlier this month when his predecessor stepped down.

The appointment still requires regulatory approval, the bank said in a statement.

Krupik, 69, who has a degree in law, became temporary chairman when Oded Eran stepped down from the position due to illness. Eran died just two days after resigning. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Tova Cohen)