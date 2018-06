JERUSALEM, June 14 (Reuters) -

* Israel’s Bank Hapoalim on Thursday said it received commitments from institutional investors to buy 689 million shekels ($192 million) of deferred notes in a planned offering.

* The bank said it plans to offer deferred notes to the public as well in the coming days.

* The annual interest rate set in the offering was 1.59 percent.

* ($1 = 3.5831 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)