Israel's Bank Hapoalim moves fourth quarter profit, loan deferments sink

FILE PHOTO: A man enters the main branch of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest lender, swung to a profit in the fourth quarter and said loan deferments made due to the COVID-19 pandemic have fallen sharply.

Hapoalim said on Thursday it earned 915 million shekels ($267 million) in the October-December period, compared with a 629 million shekel net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 when it was hit by a provision to settle a U.S. tax evasion probe.

Net interest income dipped to 2.24 billion shekels from 2.29 billion a year earlier, while it had income for credit losses of 187 million shekels after posting provisions for loan losses of 876 million in the final three months of 2019.

It was the first time in a year the bank had income for credit losses after putting aside 2.1 billion shekels the first nine months of 2020 to protect against loan defaults.

Hapoalim said last year, customers deferred 42.5 billion shekels of loans but as of Jan. 31, that balance has narrowed to 11.2 billion. Israel’s banking regulator had allowed banks to allow for loan deferments in the wake of a series of lockdowns that forced businesses to close temporarily or permanently, leading to a spike in unemployment.

It also said it approved a total of 5.7 billion shekels in business loans as part of the state-backed loan fund for businesses hurt by the crisis and a loan fund for high-risk businesses.

Hapoalim’s Tier 1 equity to risk assets ratio stood at 11.52% at the end of December, versus 11.53% a year earlier.

For all of 2020, Hapoalim’s profit rose 14.3% to 2.1 billion shekels.

On Tuesday, rival Leumi reported a 20% rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 890 million shekels.