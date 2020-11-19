Israel's Bank Hapoalim third quarter profit gains on low credit loss provision

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's largest lender Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA reported a forecast-beating rise in quarterly profit on Thursday after making far lower than expected provisions to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

FILE PHOTO: A man enters the main branch of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The bank said net profit came in at 816 million shekels ($244 million) in the third quarter, compared with 736 million shekels last year. That was above a forecast of 531 million shekels returned by a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income fell to 2.20 billion shekels in the July to September period from 2.28 billion.

Citing a “high reserve build in the first half of 2020, the bank recorded a materially lower net provision for credit losses” of just 193 million shekels in the quarter, it said, compared with analysts’ expectations of 542 million shekels.

A year earlier it recorded income from credit losses of 40 million shekels.

Over the first nine months of 2020, its provision reached 2.13 billion shekels.

“Israeli banks entered the current crisis in good shape thanks to years of conservative lending practices,” said Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner.

“While we are likely to see increased provisions in the near term, we see the banks as capable of weathering current challenges.”

He added that nearly 7 billion shekels in excess capital and ongoing efficiency measures which are expected to flow through to 2021 “should support structural return on equity growth”.

Hapoalim said due to the pandemic, some 43.3 billion shekels of loans had been deferred by the end of September, with 21.4 billion still in deferral.

Of the 20.8 billion shekels of mortgage loans that were deferred, 7.4 billion remain in deferral.

Its Tier 1 equity to risk assets ratio - a measure of financial strength - stood at 11.53% at the end of September, down from 11.87% a year earlier.

Bank Hapoalim agreed in April to pay nearly $875 million to the U.S. government to resolve charges it conspired with American taxpayers and others to hide over $7.6 billion in Swiss and Israeli accounts.

($1 = 3.3493 shekels)