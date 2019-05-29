Financials
May 29, 2019 / 5:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q1 net profit up, plans share buy back

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 29 (Reuters) - Israel’s Bank Hapoalim on Wednesday reported a 31% rise in net profit and said it planned to buy back shares with the money it received from selling a stake in its credit card unit.

Hapoalim earned 821 million shekels ($227 million) in the first quarter, up from 628 million a year earlier and compared with 930 million shekels forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

In April the bank sold a 65.2 percent stake in its credit card company Isracard to institutional investors and the general public.

The bank, which still holds 33% of Isracard, said it will record a net profit from the sale of 210 million shekels in the second quarter. ($1 = 3.6125 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

