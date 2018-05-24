FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
May 24, 2018 / 5:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q1 profit narrows on U.S. tax probe provision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 24 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest lender, reported a drop in quarterly net profit that missed estimates due to a provision in connection with a United States tax evasion investigation and on higher credit loss expenses.

Hapoalim said on Thursday it earned 628 million shekels ($176 million) in the first quarter, down from 767 million shekels a year earlier and compared with 799 million shekels forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank set aside an additional provision of 60 million to cover a possible future settlement the U.S. tax evasion probe. It previously had provisioned a total of $348 million.

Hapoalim said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 251 million shekels, or 18.35 per share, representing a payout of 40 percent of net profit.

Net interest income rose to 2.16 billion shekels in the quarter from 2.07 billion a year earlier while credit loss expenses jumped to 250 million shekels from 107 million.

Its core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets, a key measure of financial strength, slipped to 11.05 percent from 11.26 percent at the end of 2017. ($1 = 3.5695 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.