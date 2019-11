JERUSALEM, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, one of Israel’s largest lenders, reported on Wednesday a 22.5% drop in third quarter net profit to 736 million shekels ($213 million) from 950 million shekels a year earlier.

The bank also said it distributed a 1 billion shekel dividend coming from a capital surplus generated as a result of the sale of a 65% stake in credit card business Isracard. ($1 = 3.4605 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)