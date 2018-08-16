REFILE-Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q2 net profit beats estimates

(Refiles to remove extraneous word in first paragraph)

TEL AVIV, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest lender, reported a rise in quarterly net profit that topped estimates, but decided not to pay a quarterly dividend at this stage due to an ongoing U.S. tax evasion investigation.

Hapoalim said on Thursday it earned 920 million shekels ($250 million) in the second quarter, up from 812 million a year earlier and compared with 875 million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank said it did not make an additional provision this quarter to cover a possible future settlement of the U.S. tax evasion probe. It previously had provisioned $365 million.

“Nevertheless, acting conservatively and in coordination with the Bank of Israel, the bank’s board did not declare a dividend at the time of the approval of the financial statements,” Hapoalim said. It added that this did not change its dividend policy of paying dividends of up to 40 percent of quarterly net profit.

Net interest income rose to 2.3 billion shekels in the quarter from 2.17 billion a year earlier while credit loss expenses fell to 90 million shekels from 138 million.

Its core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets, a key measure of financial strength, slipped to 11.16 percent from 11.26 percent at the end of 2017. ($1 = 3.6795 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ori Lewis)