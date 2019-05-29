UPDATE 1-Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q1 net profit rises, plans share buyback

(Adds details)

TEL AVIV, May 29 (Reuters) - Israel’s Bank Hapoalim posted a 31% rise in first-quarter net profit on higher financing income and lower credit loss provisions and said it planned to buy back shares with money received from a stake sale in its credit card unit.

Hapoalim said on Wednesday it earned 821 million shekels ($227 million) in the first quarter, up from 628 million a year earlier. But it fell short of a 930 million shekel forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income rose to 2.28 billion shekels in the quarter from 2.09 billion a year earlier, while the provision for credit losses fell to 121 million shekels from 216 million shekels a year ago.

In April, the bank sold a 65.2% stake in its credit card company Isracard to institutional investors and the general public.

The bank said it will record net profit from this sale of 210 million shekels in the second quarter.

As a result of the sale of Isracard, Hapoalim accumulated additional capital surplus of 1.3 billion shekels.

“Further to the coordination with the banking supervision department, the board of directors of the bank instructed the board of management to formulate a plan for a buyback of shares,” Hapoalim said in a statement.

The volume and terms of the plan are subject to approval by the board of directors.

Hapoalim to date has provisioned $611 million to cover a possible future settlement regarding a U.S. tax evasion investigation.

Hapoalim to date has provisioned $611 million to cover a possible future settlement regarding a U.S. tax evasion investigation.

It did not announce any new provisions in the first quarter but reiterated the amount of a potential settlement with U.S. authorities could be significantly higher than its current level of provisions. ($1 = 3.6125 shekels)