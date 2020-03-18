Financials
March 18, 2020 / 7:39 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Israel's Bank Hapoalim says to pay $870 mln to end U.S. tax probe

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 18 (Reuters) - Israel’s Bank Hapoalim said on Wednesday it expects to pay a total of $870 million to bring to an end a U.S. investigation into whether the bank helped its clients avoid paying taxes.

The bank, Israel’s biggest lender, said in a regulatory filing it will increase its provision for the tax probe in the fourth quarter to $259 million, in addition to $611 million it had already set aside.

The settlement still needs approval from U.S. regulators, the bank said.

The bank also said it expects to pay $30 million, which it will provision in the fourth quarter, to settle a U.S. probe into alleged corruption involving officials from world soccer’s governing body, FIFA. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below