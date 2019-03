JERUSALEM, March 14 (Reuters) -

* Leumi, one of Israel’s two largest banks, said on Thursday it raised close to 800 million shekels ($222 million) in a offering to the public of subordinated notes.

* The notes pay annual interest of 2.42 percent.

* Leumi in January raised 2.35 billion shekels in a two-part debt offering.

* ($1 = 3.6040 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)