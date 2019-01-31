Israel's Bank Leumi raises 2.35 bln shekels in debt issue

JERUSALEM, Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* Leumi, Israel’s largest bank by assets and market value, said on Thursday it raised 2.35 billion shekels ($645 million) in a two-part debt offering.

* In the offering to institutions and the public this week, Leumi sold a series of bonds that will pay annual interest of 2.02 percent and convertible notes called CoCos that will pay 2.42 percent.

* The bank had said it would sell up to 2.6 billion shekels of bonds and notes.

* ($1 = 3.6421 shekels)