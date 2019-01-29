Financials
January 29, 2019 / 11:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Israel's Bank Leumi to raise 2.6 bln shekels in debt offerings

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) -

* Leumi, Israel’s second-largest bank, said on Tuesday it accepted pre-commitments of 1.7 billion shekels ($462.5 million) during the institutional stage of a bond offering.

* Leumi said it received offers of 3.6 billion shekels.

* The bonds will pay annual interest of 2.02 percent.

* Leumi said it plans to raise a total of 1.85 billion shekels in the offering, including investments from the public.

* It also accepted commitments from institutions totalling 657.2 million shekels in an offering of deferred notes that will pay interest of 2.42 percent.

* It expects that to reach 750 million shekels during the public stage.

* Standard & Poor’s Maalot rated the offering of bonds ‘AAA’ and the offering of deferred notes ‘AA’.

* ($1 = 3.6761 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

