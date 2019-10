JERUSALEM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, one of Israel’s largest lenders, said on Thursday that the country’s banking regulator had approved the appointment of Hanan Friedman as its new chief executive.

Friedman was head of the bank’s strategy and regulation division when he was tapped for the top job in August. He has been with the bank for about five years.

Friedman will begin serving as CEO on Nov. 1, Leumi said in a statement.