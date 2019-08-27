Financials
August 27, 2019 / 8:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israel's Bank Leumi to name Hanan Friedman CEO -report

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, one of Israel’s largest banks, will appoint Hanan Friedman as its new chief executive, news website Calcalist reported on Tuesday.

Calcalist, a leading Israeli financial news outlet, reported that Leumi’s board was expected to approve later in the day the appointment of Friedman, who currently heads the bank’s strategy and regulation division.

A Leumi spokesman said a final decision had yet to be made.

In June Leumi announced that CEO Rakefet Russak-Aminoach would be stepping down. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

