Financials
June 25, 2019 / 2:00 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Israel's Bank Leumi to cut 700 jobs by end of 2020

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, June 25 (Reuters) - Israel’s Bank Leumi said on Tuesday it had agreed with its union to lower its headcount by 700 workers by the end of 2020 at a pretax cost of 200 million shekels ($56 million).

This will include a voluntary retirement plan for 250 employees who will leave by the end of 2019, Leumi said in a statement.

A new wage agreement with workers will boost salary expenses by 100 million shekels pretax in 2019, the bank said.

$1 = 3.6001 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below