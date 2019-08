JERUSALEM, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Israel’s Bank Leumi on Tuesday named Hanan Friedman as its new chief executive officer, though it said a start-date has yet to be decided.

The bank said its board approved the appointment, which still needs approval from Israel’s banking regulator.

Friedman currently heads the bank’s strategy and regulation division. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)