an hour ago
Israel's Bank Leumi Q2 profit dips but still beats forecasts
August 15, 2017 / 6:44 AM / an hour ago

Israel's Bank Leumi Q2 profit dips but still beats forecasts

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, beat forecasts for second quarter profit on Tuesday, although it was lower than a year before when earnings were helped by a capital gain.

Leumi said it earned 876 million shekels ($244 million) in the second quarter, compared with 970 million a year earlier when the bank recorded a 242 million shekel gain from the sale of Visa Europe shares.

It had been forecast to make a quarterly profit of 611 million shekels, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Leumi's net interest income rose to 2.17 billion shekels from 2.03 billion in the April to June period, while it had credit loss expenses of 42 million shekels after recovering 154 million in loans that had been written off a year earlier.

The bank's tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 11.21 percent at the end of June from 11.15 percent at the end of 2016.

The bank will pay a dividend of 175 million shekels, or 0.1 shekel a share, for the quarter. In March, Leumi adopted a dividend policy, as its board set a payout ratio of 20 percent of quarterly profit starting in the first quarter of 2017.

The first-quarter dividend was the bank's first in six years.

$1 = 3.5856 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Edmund Blair

