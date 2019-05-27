Financials
May 27, 2019 / 5:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Israel's Bank Leumi Q1 profit jumps, to buy back shares

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 27 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, one of Israel’s two largest lenders, reported a jump in quarterly net profit, boosted by the sale of its credit card unit in February.

Leumi said on Monday it earned 1.09 billion shekels ($303 million) in the first quarter, up from 730 million a year earlier.

It declared a quarterly dividend of 437 million shekels, representing 40 percent of net income and up from 275 million in the fourth quarter.

It said its board approved a buyback of its own shares valued at up to 700 million shekels. ($1 = 3.6012 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

