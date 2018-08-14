Israel's Bank Leumi Q2 profit up, to complete share buyback plan

JERUSALEM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, Israel’s second-largest lender, reported a larger-than-expected rise in second-quarter net profit and said it would buy back more shares to complete its buyback programme.

Leumi said on Tuesday it earned 903 million shekels ($244 million) in the quarter, up from 876 million a year earlier. It had been forecast to earn 843 million shekels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank said it would buy back another 397 million shekels in shares to complete its plan approved in March to purchase up to 700 million of its shares.

It also declared a quarterly dividend of 361 million shekels, representing 40 percent of net income.

The bank’s Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, was 11.17 percent at the end of June, down from 11.43 percent at the end of 2017. ($1 = 3.6939 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen)