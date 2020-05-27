UPDATE 1-Israel's Bank Leumi falls to Q1 loss due to coronavirus outbreak

(Adds detail, background)

TEL AVIV, May 27 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, one of Israel’s two largest lenders, fell to a loss in the first quarter on higher loan loss expenses due to economic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Leumi said on Wednesday it lost 232 million shekels ($66 million) versus a net profit of 1.09 billion a year earlier.

The bank last week warned of a loss of 200-300 million shekels due to higher credit loss provisions and capital market losses.

It posted loan loss expenses of 860 million shekels, compared with recoveries of 18 million a year earlier, due to the coronavirus crisis, which also hurt the financial markets in the January-March quarter.

The bank noted that since the end of the first quarter there had been significant increases in the capital markets which mostly offset its losses on securities in the first quarter.

Net interest income rose to 2.17 billion shekels from 2.12 billion a year earlier.

Its loan portfolio rose 6.1% to 294.5 billion shekels.

Following the guidance of the Bank of Israel, the bank decided to halt, at this stage, its dividend distribution and share buyback plan.

This month Leumi’s main rival Hapoalim reported net profit of 192 million shekels, down from 821 million a year earlier.