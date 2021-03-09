UPDATE 1-Israel's Bank Leumi posts Q4 net profit rise, lower deferments

(Adds details, CEO/analyst comments)

JERUSALEM, March 9 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, one of Israel’s two largest lenders, reported a 20% rise in fourth-quarter net profit and said most customers had begun to repay loans deferred due to the pandemic.

Net profit rose to 890 million shekels ($267 million) from 742 million a year earlier reflecting lower overall expenses and higher financing income, Leumi said.

Net interest income rose to 2.22 billion shekels from 2.16 billion, though loan loss expenses to protect against defaults increased to 270 million shekels from 158 million.

During the pandemic and through Jan. 31, Leumi said it deferred mortgage repayments of 900 million shekels and loans to small businesses totalling 1.2 billion shekels. Only 360 million of mortgage payments and 170 million shekels of business loans still have deferred status, it said.

It also said it approved a total of 6.4 billion shekels in business loans as part of the state-backed loan fund for businesses hurt by the crisis and a loan fund for high-risk businesses.

Leumi’s Tier 1 equity to risk assets ratio stood at 11.87% at the end of December, versus 11.88% a year earlier.

For all of 2020, Leumi’s profit slid 40% to 2.1 billion shekels as its loan loss expenses quadrupled to 2.55 billion.

CEO Hanan Friedman said Leumi would expand its digital banking and artificial intelligence technologies to offer more products. “We believe this has substantial potential,” he said.

On Sunday, Israel’s banking regulator said banks would not be allowed to issue dividends or buy back shares until at least the fourth quarter.

“Israeli banks entered the current crisis in strong shape owing to years of conservative lending practices,” Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner said.

“We see the banks as capable of weathering current challenges especially in light of vaccination roll-outs (90% of over 50) and re-opening of stores, restaurants and hotels,” Rosner said.

Leumi rival Hapoalim is expected to report results on Thursday.