UPDATE 1-Israel's Bank Leumi Q4 profit drops, to raise dividend payout

(Adds data, CEO quote)

TEL AVIV, March 7 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi, one of Israel’s two largest lenders, reported lower than expected quarterly net profit on higher credit loss expenses and a drop in non-interest income.

Leumi, the country’s biggest bank by market value, said on Thursday it earned 688 million shekels ($191 million) in the fourth quarter, down from 854 million a year earlier. It had been forecast to earn 740 million shekels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

It declared a quarterly dividend of 275 million shekels, representing 40 percent of net income.

The bank said its board approved a new dividend policy, enabling it to distribute up to 50 percent of net profit each quarter, up from the current 40 percent.

The bank’s credit loss expense increased to 205 million shekels from 26 million a year earlier while non-interest income fell to 1.15 billion shekels from 1.59 billion.

Net interest income grew in the quarter.

“I believe that in the coming years, the pace of change in the banking industry will accelerate, with the entry of additional players - both local and global - into the financial domain,” CEO Rakefet Russak-Aminoach said in a statement.

“This requires us to be creative, to keep re-examining our operating model and to constantly change.” ($1 = 3.6078 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)