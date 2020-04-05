Financials
April 5, 2020 / 7:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia's Bank Mandiri plans bond sale in May

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s second-largest bank by assets PT Bank Mandiri said on Sunday it plans to sell 1 trillion rupiah ($61 million) worth of bonds next month to fund business expansion.

It will be the first stage of its overall plan to sell a maximum of 20 trillion rupiah in bonds within the next two years, the lender said in a statement.

The proceeds will be used “to strengthen its funding structure in supporting future business expansion,” the bank said.

The bond sales will be offered in two tranches - 5-year bonds with an indicative coupon rate of 7.5%-8.6% and 7-year bonds with 8.3%-9.4% indicative coupon rates.

Bank Mandiri plans to start marketing the bonds on Monday, with the offering period scheduled for May 5-6.

The lender has appointed five domestic investment banks to arrange the sales.

$1 = 16,400 rupiah Reporting by Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below