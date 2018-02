Indonesia's Bank Mandiri 2017 net profit up 49 pct - CEO

JAKARTA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Bank Mandiri , the country’s largest bank, posted a 49 percent jump in net profit in 2017, its chief executive said.

Mandiri booked 20.6 trillion rupiah ($1.52 billion) in net income, up from 13.81 trillion rupiah a year earlier, CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo told reporters on Tuesday.

That was largely in line with an average estimate of 20.3 trillion rupiah drawn from 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 13,550.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Muralikumar Anantharaman)