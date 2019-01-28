Indonesia's Bank Mandiri 2018 net profit up 21 pct - CEO

Jan 28 (Reuters) - PT Bank Mandiri, Indonesia’s largest lender by assets, posted a 21.2 percent jump in 2018 net profit, its chief executive officer said on Monday.

Mandiri booked 25 trillion rupiah ($1.78 billion) in net income, compared with 20.6 trillion rupiah in the previous year, CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo told reporters.

That was slightly above an average estimate of 24.202 trillion rupiah, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Wirjoatmodjo said the rise was driven by a 5.28 percent growth in net interest income and 20.1 percent increase in fee-based income.

The bank’s gross non-performing loan improved to 2.75 percent from 3.46 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 14,065.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana, writing by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)