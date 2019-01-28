Financials
January 28, 2019 / 9:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia's Bank Mandiri 2018 net profit up 21 pct - CEO

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - PT Bank Mandiri, Indonesia’s largest lender by assets, posted a 21.2 percent jump in 2018 net profit, its chief executive officer said on Monday.

Mandiri booked 25 trillion rupiah ($1.78 billion) in net income, compared with 20.6 trillion rupiah in the previous year, CEO Kartika Wirjoatmodjo told reporters.

That was slightly above an average estimate of 24.202 trillion rupiah, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Wirjoatmodjo said the rise was driven by a 5.28 percent growth in net interest income and 20.1 percent increase in fee-based income.

The bank’s gross non-performing loan improved to 2.75 percent from 3.46 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 14,065.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana, writing by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below